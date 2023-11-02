Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Terry Taylor.

“Well, Terry was a tremendous talent, excellent worker, you know, good psychology and all that. I don’t know where he fits in the storyline. How did he get there? Just to plug him in there, I don’t think it’s like you would have, let’s just say, if you had Harley Race for a special referee, you know, Harley was going to do something impactful because he’s Harley Race. I don’t know why Terry got chosen and put in that spot. It seems random.”

