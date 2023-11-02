On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how he can’t wait to see Randy Orton make a return to WWE television.

Orton has been out of action since the May 20, 2022, episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown due to a back injury and he had to get back fusion surgery.

As previously reported, new merchandise and branding for Orton have been approved by WWE in anticipation of his return as it is expected to take place in late November at the United Center in Chicago, IL at Survivor Series.

“Orton, I can’t wait for him to get back because he’s good TV man. He’s the kind of wrestling I like to watch.”

