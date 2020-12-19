Asuka and Lana were supposed to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at TLC. However, Lana was removed from the match due to an injury angle.

Now, Asuka is on the hunt for a new partner. She has received offers from Peyton Royce and now Ember Moon.

I'm going to send you a carrier pigeon now, give me your address! We don't have much time, so hurry!🕊️ https://t.co/Z6n6H0KdtH — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 18, 2020

Asuka even joked about having several partners and make it a handicap match.