WWE superstar and former Raw women’s champion Asuka recently spoke with ET Canada about a time she experienced racism during the early outbreak of COVID-19, as well as looking back on an illness in 2006 that almost made her quit wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Details story of a time she experienced racism:

Only one experience with racism. So it was about the time when COVID-19 started spreading. In America, I was at the airport. A woman came towards me. When she noticed me, she covered her mouth with her hand and ran away from me. I was shocked, so it never happened before COVID-19. Oh my gosh, I didn’t understand, but yeah, I was shocked.

Talks getting kidney inflammation back in 2006 and how her mother encouraged her to return to wrestling after recovering:

Yes, I had a problem. But, I wanna — I wanna entertain a lot of people. It’s my goal so, yeah, then my mother told me, ‘You have to fight again,’ so I did.

