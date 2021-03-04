More special guests and a big return on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Japanese wrestling legend Atsushi Onita appeared in the new video promo hyping up the exploding barbed wire deathmatch between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley for Sunday’s Revolution pay per view, a match that Onita made famous with Terry Funk during their days in FMW.

Are you ready for this Sunday, March 7th at #AEWRevolution?

Step inside the exploding barbed wire deathmatch

Then later in the show…legendary personality and manager J.J. Dillon accompanied FTR and Tully Blanchard to the ring for their matchup against the Jurassic Express.

FTR and Blanchard would pick up the win after assistance from a camera man, who ended up being Shawn Spears in disguise. This was Spears first appearance on Dynamite in nearly two months.

