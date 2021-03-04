Fightful Select has reported the following notes for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT:

-Brandon Walker and Robbie Fox from the well-known Barstool Sports media company is present at tonight’s show, and is expected to remain in Jacksonville all weekend in build-up for AEW’s Revolution pay per view.

-Tonight’s show will be kickstarted by the heavily anticipated Shaquille O’Neal mixed tag team match with Cody Rhodes. There will also be a film crew present shooting footage for the “Shaq’s Life” reality program starring the Diesel. The Wrestling Observer adds that fans were informed that they’d be seen in that footage prior to the show beginning.

-AEW is promoting their success in the Wrestling Observer Awards with banners all around the venue.