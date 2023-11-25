“The Prize Fighter” was looking a bit different this week.

And then the confusion was cleared up.

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which aired live on FS1 instead of FOX from the WWE Survivor Series 2023 host venue of AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Austin Theory did an impression of Kevin Owens.

Theory came out as Grayson Waller’s advertised guest on The Grayson Waller Effect pretending to be Owens, complete with the KO sleeveless t-shirt and huffing-and-puffing upon coming out of the back.

As the segment went on, Theory and Waller were confronted by Kevin Owens, who has finished up his WWE suspension. Owens had some fun on the microphone with Theory and Waller until LA Knight came out to join him, setting up a tag-team match for later in the show between the four men.