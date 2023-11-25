Your winners and STILL Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions, The Judgment Day!

Finn Balor and Damian Priest kicked things off inside the squared circle on this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown with a successful title defense.

The Judgment Day duo won the opening contest on this week’s show, which aired from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. live on FS1 instead of FOX, defeating The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins via an assist from Rhea Ripley.

Check out video highlights from the title tilt from this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show below.

Buckle up… The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are on the line NEXT on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/M8dVf1Tkq9 — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2023