WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Alternative Sport and was asked about his childhood hero, John Cena, and if he would rather wrestle against Cena at WrestleMania, or team up with him for a tag team titles match.

“I think for Austin Theory, yeah, you’d have to really not see Cena anymore ’cause I’d have to retire him. I’d have to do it, man,” Theory said, laughing.

Theory then talked more about potential WrestleMania bouts.

“For myself, I love going at a steady pace and being prepared for every time I’m pushed forward to a situation. Yeah, I think a United States Championship match [at WrestleMania] would be cool,” he said. “An Intercontinental Championship match, a WWE Championship match. I think, for Austin Theory, it’s not about how everybody else sees things like, ‘Oh, the Universal Title is the biggest match. Oh, the United States title is not as big.’ I think every match on WrestleMania stands alone for itself.

“So, I think anything I do on that show, it’ll just be great. So I can’t really pinpoint a certain thing because I think everything you can do at WrestleMania is great, so let’s just see what happens and I’ll definitely be prepared for it, whatever it is.”

Theory has been featured in a RAW storyline with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for several weeks now, and is likely set to feud with Finn Balor.

