Austin Theory looks back on the early days of his main roster run.

The current reigning United States Champion spoke on this topic during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, which was primarily to promote his upcoming showdown with John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

During the chat, Theory recalled the numerous selfies he had to take when he first joined WWE, later sharing a story about how Wade Barrett would be forced to look at every photo. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Shares a funny story about his early main roster run when he would take a ton of selfies:

A funny quick story about those selfies though is I guess the phone that I was using is tied to like the company tablet, which I guess certain people have the tablet and Wade Barrett, (he) specifically has the tablet. So at NXT every Tuesday after all, even from the live events, he would see every selfie that I took, he can see them all.

Jokes that it took a lot of work to take those selfies:

Yeah, so it’s cool but I mean, in some matches, man, I probably took 30, like it would be a lot of photos. I was just clicking away man. You know, you want to try to get that perfect one and you’re sweating and you just beat somebody up. It’s a lot of work.

Elsewhere in the interview, Theory explained why he thinks WWE chose him to work with John Cena at WrestleMania. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)