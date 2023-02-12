Austin Theory did an interview with Fightful Select, where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

Theory stated that working with people like Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will help catapult him to the level of the WWE Universal Championship and get him closer to challenging Roman Reigns for the title.

One of the matches he wants to work on is a street fight that WWE does for Halloween and Christmas.

theory said this year’s Royal Rumble was a contrast from last year when he had Peacock cameras following him everywhere for the WWE 24 program.

He still hasn’t been given a Golden Egg replica to show off at home.