AXS TV issued the following press release:

Highlights Include the Broadcast Premiere of ‘Bound For Glory’, a Special Edition of ‘IMPACT In 60’, the In-Depth Profile ‘This Is Hard To Kill’, ‘Bad A$$ Movie Night With The Good Brothers: Kickboxer’, and the ‘Live Countdown To Hard To Kill PPV’ Pre-Show Event

Los Angeles – (Dec. 23, 2020) – AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling join forces for a special tag-team event, Wrestle Week On AXS TV — a week-long lineup packed with exclusive profiles, behind-the-scenes footage, cult classic movies and more, featuring some of the biggest stars of IMPACT Wrestling. Wrestle Week begins Tuesday, January 12 at 4pE/1pP and leads up to IMPACT’s much-anticipated first pay-per-view event of 2021, Hard To Kill, on Saturday, January 16.

Wrestle Week roars into action with a Tuesday triple threat on January 12 at 4pE, as AXS TV presents the broadcast premiere of IMPACT Wrestling’s October pay-per-view event Bound For Glory, which boasted an impressive fight card headlined by IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young vs. IMPACT standout Rich Swann; and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers, The North, and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Next, at 8pE, stay tuned for an all-new episode of the promotion’s landmark flagship series IMPACT!; followed by the premiere of a special edition of IMPACT In 60 at 10pE, which puts the spotlight on some of the most unforgettable matches and moments from across IMPACT’s rich history including those from the past year.

The week continues on January 14 at 9pE as IMPACT takes viewers behind the scenes with IMPACT Wrestling: This Is Hard To Kill, providing an in-depth look at the skilled athletes who will face-off at Hard To Kill. Then, on Friday, January 15, grab some popcorn and get ready for Bad A$$ Movie Night With The Good Brothers: Kickboxer, as IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers—Machine Gun Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows—host a screening of the 1989 Jean-Claude Van Damme cult classic Kickboxer at 8pE. Wrestle Week wraps up with IMPACT Wrestling: Live Countdown To Hard To Kill PPV, a special live red carpet pre-game show featuring appearances by IMPACT athletes, and expert panelists weighing in on the night’s matches and intense rivalries starting Saturday, January 16 at 7pE immediately before the Hard To Kill pay-per-view at 8pE.

“The first-ever Wrestle Week in October was a major success, bringing two of our most popular individual brands, AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling, together under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner,” said AXS TV General Manager Frank Tanki. “AXS TV’s viewers have embraced IMPACT Wrestling’s unique personalities and compelling storylines as evidenced by our record-setting ratings this month, giving the promotion the power to reach even more passionate wrestling fans across the globe. We wanted to follow up the success of the first Wrestle Week with something special for the IMPACT audience, and what better way to do that than to ring in a new year of IMPACT with a week of programming honoring the promotion’s past, present and future.”

“Hard To Kill is IMPACT’s first pay-per-view of 2021, so we wanted to go all-out to commemorate this special event,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “Wrestle Week on AXS TV is the perfect way for our fans to get hyped for Hard To Kill with a slate of epic profiles, behind-the-scenes series, movies and more—giving them the ultimate front-row seat as their favorite IMPACT athletes prepare for one of the most-anticipated events of the year. We are proud to once again partner with AXS TV for this landmark programming lineup, and we look forward to sharing all of the Hard To Kill festivities we have planned when Wrestle Week kicks off on January 12.”

Hard To Kill will be available on Pay-Per-View in North America at 8pE on Saturday, January 16 on –InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel and around the world digitally via FITE TV (order now).

Wrestle Week on AXS TV Schedule:

· Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 4 pm ET – Bound for Glory Broadcast Premiere

· Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 8 pm ET – IMPACT!

· Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 10 pm ET – IMPACT In 60

· Thursday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm ET – IMPACT Wrestling: This Is Hard To Kill

· Friday, Jan. 15 at 8 pm & 10:30 pm ET – Bad A$$ Movie Night With The Good Brothers: Kickboxer

· Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 pm ET – IMPACT Wrestling: Live Countdown To Hard To Kill PP

Join @IMPACTWRESTLING and @AXSTV on Twitter using #HardToKill and #IMPACTonAXSTV.