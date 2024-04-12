– With AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 scheduled to take place in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday, October 12, 2024, there has been a lot of buzz regarding the show possibly marking the retirement match for Tacoma-native, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. While there has been no official word in that direction, it does line up perfectly with Danielson’s claims that 2024 would be his last year as a full-time active pro wrestler.

– Despite AEW moving The Forbidden Door III to the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, there are still plans for the company to run Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York later in the year. Originally, the PPV was expected to emanate from the venue, however now it appears it will once again host the annual AEW Grand Slam television special-themed shows.

– Speaking of The Forbidden Door III, the current working plan is for the PPV to feature talents from STARDOM, CMLL and NJPW.

– One of the primary reasons why AEW decided to release their entire PPV schedule for 2024 so early was to allow fans who want to attend the shows the proper amount of time to prepare.

– An online pre-sale is taking place today for tickets to AEW Collision on Saturday, May 30, 2024 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA. You can use pre-sale code AEWGEN4 for tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

