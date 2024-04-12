What are you gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you in New York City?

This week, Fanatics Events, the company who handled WWE merchandise and produced WWE World over WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, PA., issued a press release for their first flagship event, Fanatics Fest NYC, for this August.

Scheduled for the event is WWE legend Hulk Hogan, as well as other high-profile sports stars such as Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Peyton and Eli Manning, Sabrina Ionescu and Derek Jeter.

Check out the official announcement with all of the details below.