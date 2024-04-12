– Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and King of Pancrase, “El Guapo” Bas Rutten, was another MMA legend who was in attendance at the WrestleMania XL two-night WWE premium live event last weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
– WWE NXT runs two non-televised live events this weekend. On Friday, April 12, 2024, the brand will run the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, FL., and again on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. We should have live reports from both shows up on the site before the end of the weekend.
– Tickets for 22 new WWE live events officially go on-sale starting today, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are on-sale for these upcoming shows in June, July, August and September.
Friday, June 21, 2024 – Chicago – Friday Night Smackdown at Allstate Arena
Friday, June 28, 2024 – New York – Friday Night Smackdown at Madison Square Garden
Friday, July 5, 2024 – Toronto – Friday Night SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, July 6, 2024 – Toronto – Money in the Bank PPV at Scotiabank Arena
Sunday, July 7, 2024 – Toronto – WWE NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena
Monday, August 5, 2024 – Baltimore – Monday Night Raw at CFG Bank Arena
Monday, August 12, 2024 – Austin, Texas – Monday Night Raw at Moody Center
Friday, August 16, 2024 – Orlando, Florida – Friday Night Smackdown at KIA Center
Saturday, August 17, 2024 – Lakeland, Florida – SuperShow Summer Tour at RP Funding Center
Sunday, August 18, 2024 – Ft Myers, Fla. – SuperShow Summer Tour at Hertz Arena
Monday, August 19, 2024 – Ft Lauderdale, Fla. – Monday Night Raw at Amerant Bank Arena
Friday, August 23, 2024 – Washington D.C. – Friday Night Smackdown at Capital One Arena
Monday, August 26, 2024 – Providence, R.I. – Monday Night Raw at Amica Mutual Pavilion
Friday, September 6, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta – Friday Night Smackdown at Rogers Place
Monday, September 9, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta – Monday Night Raw at Scotiabank Saddledome
Friday, September 13, 2024 – Seattle, Washington – Friday Night Smackdown at Climate Pledge Arene
Saturday, September 14, 2024 – Kennewick, Washington – SuperShow at Toyota Center
Sunday, September 15, 2024 – Boise, Idaho – SuperShow at Extra Mile Arena
Monday, September 16, 2024 – Portland, Oregon – Monday Night Raw at Moda Center
Friday, September 20, 2024 – Sacramento, California – Friday Night Smackdown at Golden1 Center
Monday, September 23, 2024 – Ontario, California – Monday Night Raw at Toyota Arena
Friday, September 27, 2024 – Oklahoma City – Friday Night Smackdown at Paycom Center
Saturday, September 28, 2024 – Columbus, Georgia – SuperShow at Columbus Civic Center
Sunday, September 29, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama – SuperShow at Von Braun Civic Center
Monday, September 30, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana – Monday Night Raw at Ford Center
