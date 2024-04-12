– Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and King of Pancrase, “El Guapo” Bas Rutten, was another MMA legend who was in attendance at the WrestleMania XL two-night WWE premium live event last weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

– WWE NXT runs two non-televised live events this weekend. On Friday, April 12, 2024, the brand will run the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, FL., and again on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida. We should have live reports from both shows up on the site before the end of the weekend.

– Tickets for 22 new WWE live events officially go on-sale starting today, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are on-sale for these upcoming shows in June, July, August and September.

Friday, June 21, 2024 – Chicago – Friday Night Smackdown at Allstate Arena

Friday, June 28, 2024 – New York – Friday Night Smackdown at Madison Square Garden

Friday, July 5, 2024 – Toronto – Friday Night SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, July 6, 2024 – Toronto – Money in the Bank PPV at Scotiabank Arena

Sunday, July 7, 2024 – Toronto – WWE NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena

Monday, August 5, 2024 – Baltimore – Monday Night Raw at CFG Bank Arena

Monday, August 12, 2024 – Austin, Texas – Monday Night Raw at Moody Center

Friday, August 16, 2024 – Orlando, Florida – Friday Night Smackdown at KIA Center

Saturday, August 17, 2024 – Lakeland, Florida – SuperShow Summer Tour at RP Funding Center

Sunday, August 18, 2024 – Ft Myers, Fla. – SuperShow Summer Tour at Hertz Arena

Monday, August 19, 2024 – Ft Lauderdale, Fla. – Monday Night Raw at Amerant Bank Arena

Friday, August 23, 2024 – Washington D.C. – Friday Night Smackdown at Capital One Arena

Monday, August 26, 2024 – Providence, R.I. – Monday Night Raw at Amica Mutual Pavilion

Friday, September 6, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta – Friday Night Smackdown at Rogers Place

Monday, September 9, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta – Monday Night Raw at Scotiabank Saddledome

Friday, September 13, 2024 – Seattle, Washington – Friday Night Smackdown at Climate Pledge Arene

Saturday, September 14, 2024 – Kennewick, Washington – SuperShow at Toyota Center

Sunday, September 15, 2024 – Boise, Idaho – SuperShow at Extra Mile Arena

Monday, September 16, 2024 – Portland, Oregon – Monday Night Raw at Moda Center

Friday, September 20, 2024 – Sacramento, California – Friday Night Smackdown at Golden1 Center

Monday, September 23, 2024 – Ontario, California – Monday Night Raw at Toyota Arena

Friday, September 27, 2024 – Oklahoma City – Friday Night Smackdown at Paycom Center

Saturday, September 28, 2024 – Columbus, Georgia – SuperShow at Columbus Civic Center

Sunday, September 29, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama – SuperShow at Von Braun Civic Center

Monday, September 30, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana – Monday Night Raw at Ford Center

