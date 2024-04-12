Another new match has been announced for Countdown To TNA Rebellion 2024.
On Friday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Myron Reed for the Countdown To TNA Rebellion 2024 pre-show.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/20 PPV in Vegas:
TNA REBELLION (4/20/2024)* TNA World Champion Moose defends against Nic Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Steph De Lander
* TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defends against Jake Something
* TNA Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) defend against Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)
* Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem match
* Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone 3 in a Last Man Standing match
* Rich Swann vs. Joe Hendry
* Countdown to Rebellion: Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jody Threat & Dani Luna defends against Havok & Rosemary
