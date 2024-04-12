Chris Jericho has filed more trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The former world champion has applied for the terms “Rarified Air Of Jericho,” “Learning Tree,” and “Educator.” He has been using them in his current AEW storyline alongside FTW Champion HOOK. The filings were made on April 10th. A full detailed description can be found below.

Mark For: THE EDUCATOR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: THE LEARNING TREE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: THE RARIFIED AIR OF JERICHO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.