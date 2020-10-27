It was announced last week that AEW star and former WWE world champion Jake Hager will be competing at Thursday’s Bellator 250 event, his fourth professional MMA fight since turning pro in the sport.

According to Fightful Select, Hager knew about the fight for over a month and immediately alerted AEW so they could take care of any potential storylines and get him off television for the appropriate amount of time. He is currently undefeated with a record of 2-0, the same record as his upcoming opponent Brandon Calton.

The report also notes that AEW is totally fine with Hager taking these fights, with Hager joking to the publication that as “long as he keeps winning” it won’t be a problem.