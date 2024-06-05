Some behind-the-scenes news on AEW deciding to run several events from the Arlington Expo Center later this summer, which the promotion has dubbed its ‘Path To All In’ series.

According to WrestleNomics, AEW is getting a discounted rate of $232,000 to run the events from the venue in July and August. The residence will consist of five tapings of its Saturday show Collision, with four of those tapings being live broadcasts. The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will also take place from the Expo Center. Additional ROH dates may be added by AEW.

One of the term sheets studied by WrestleNomics also revealed that “The Selection of Arlington for the AEW residency and the hospitality impacts that the six AEW events potentially bring to the venue and the City’s Entertainment District are note-worthy.”

As for the setup, city records show that the venue will be caled for 1,290 sets and that the average ticket price will be $45. That would mean that a maximum gate for one event would be $58,080.

On the days AEW is not using the venue there is some discussion about subletting it to CMLL or NJPW to run a U.S. event. The three companies are expected to work together later this summer for Forbidden Door.