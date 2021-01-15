WWE officials are still discussing creative plans for the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match and Women’s Royal Rumble Match on January 31.

It was reported by Ringside News that “everything” is on the table for discussion. A source noted that “even things that shouldn’t be discussed, like the concept of the Rumble match itself” are being talked about, which could make the ThunderDome Rumble a very interesting experience.

It was also noted by RSN that there are no current plans for WWE NXT Superstars to be in the Rumble matches this year, but with everything still being discuss, that could very well change.

At last word no NXT Superstars had been told about their placement in the 2021 Rumble matches, but they usually aren’t told about their spots until very close to the event anyway.

On a related note, Fightful Select has been working on a longform piece about the Royal Rumble and has uncovered some details on the 2020 event. It was noted that NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray was brought to Minute Maid Park in Houston last year, and brought to the Rumble Match rehearsal, but never given a number for the match, and obviously did not work the match.

The report stated how talents received a notification from within the WWE Talent Relations app, to come to the Rumble rehearsal, but most of the NXT roster had no idea if they’d actually be on the show until the night before at said rehearsal.

The 2020 Women’s Rumble, won by current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, featured several Superstars who were on the NXT roster at the time – Bianca Belair, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Xia Li, Toni Storm, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Shayna Baszler. The 2020 Men’s Rumble, won by current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, only featured two Superstars who were with NXT at the time – Riddle and Keith Lee.

