-Major League Wrestling is currently in talks with multiple English and Spanish language networks and streaming services to launch their second program to run opposite of Fusion. As of right now the show will be called MLW Rebellion, but it could still reportedly changed.

-New MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush has moved to Los Angeles so he can put a heavier focus on his hip-hop career. He and fellow MLW star Myron Reed are working on an LP together.

-Contra Unit member Ikuro Kwon is expected back in action in about three months time. He’s been dealing with a torn MCL.

-Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday were both scheduled to appear on a tour for Pro Wrestling NOAH in February, but that is no longer the case due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

