NXT held another edition of its weekly programming on USA this past Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center as the yellow-and-black brand continues its build towards Stand & Deliver. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes from the show.

-CM Punk was on sight to watch the taping, but kept a much lower profile than when he normally shows up at the WWE PC. Some in NXT didn’t even realize Punk was there until his photo started making the rounds on social media.

-Joaquin Wilde continues to draw praise for the insane spots he does on the show.

-Backstage reaction to the March 12th episode was largely positive. One source told Fightful that ‘everyone was happy’ with how it came off.

-Carmelo Hayes was not present at the taping.

-Adrianna Grace and Gigi Dolin’s matchup ended with a low-blow DQ. Since that is a rare finish in a women’s match, both women were given credit for selling it as well as they did.

-Expect to see more pre-taped vignettes as NXT officials are happy with how they are being received.