Tenille Dashwood and Riddick Moss were the latest guests on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the duo, Dashwood specifically, provided an update on their wrestling careers. The real-life couple were both released by WWE back in the fall, and hope to continue wrestling in the future even though they don’t have much lined up at the moment. This is what they said:

Dashwood: I will say I was a little disappointed with that last [WWE] run, and a little upset with how things went. I do think I had a lot more to contribute. I had very high hopes when I returned, and it just didn’t turn out the way that I would have liked. But in saying that, we did see it as a positive. We just weren’t being used, you know, so when we finally got released, we were like, ‘Okay, let’s go do the things we want. ‘And that has been very exciting. So I think at this point, we’re kind of focusing on that. And we do have a tour coming up in Australia that we have committed to.

Moss: We are wrestling again.

Dashwood: There are some autograph signings and a match that we’ll both have. But past that, we are kind of just focusing on all our other things right now. And yeah, I guess I can’t imagine ever fully stepping away from wrestling. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl, and that was the only thing I ever really wanted to do. And I mean, I’m so glad I’ve gone after it and had the career I’ve had. So it would be hard for me to say, like, I’m done with wrestling. But in that same instance, I am not actively pursuing anything or don’t have a plan moving forward at this point, either.

The full interview can be found below.