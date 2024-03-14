As noted, Mercedes Moné made her official debut for AEW on last night’s Big Business television special in Boston. It has been reported earlier in the day that WWE stars Bayley and Naomi would be in the building to support the CEO for her first AEW appearance. The duo, along with WWE’s Tamina, all dawned disguises so they would not be recognized by fans in the building.

Today, several videos and photos of the lengths the WWE stars took have begun to surface online. Naomi herself shared a video of the masks the three wore when they entered the TD Garden Arena. You can check those out below.

Naomi, Bayley, and Tamina in their “disguises” via Naomi’s Instagram Story! pic.twitter.com/aVJqWhXxuu — Trinity Fatu Source (@TrinityFatuNews) March 14, 2024

Bayley, Naomi & Alicia Fox were having a damn good time while heading to support Mercedes Mone at her AEW debut pic.twitter.com/P1KLjCBsxu — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 14, 2024

Bayley cheering on Mercedes Mone at tonight’s AEW Big Business! pic.twitter.com/26wge7Is7y — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 14, 2024

Mercedes has some good friends.