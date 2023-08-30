AEW announced 81,035 fans in attendance for Sunday’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England. This was touted as the new all-time paid attendance record for a pro wrestling event.

There has been some speculation on the legitimacy of the announced attendance number, but a new report from PWInsider notes that the 81,035 figure was the 100% legitimate paid attendance for All In, down to the ticket.

It was noted that AEW’s attendance announcement did not include comps, visitors, or anyone else beyond paying attendees as they wanted the paid attendance to be the number that was officially announced and touted, and also did not want there to be any over-inflation of the actual number.

As we’ve noted, All In was a major success for AEW and for Wembley Stadium in other ways, and you can read about those stats at this link.

