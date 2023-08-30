As noted, AEW announced 81,035 fans in attendance for the All In pay-per-view on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This was touted as the new all-time paid attendance record for a pro wrestling event. All In was a major success for AEW and for Wembley Stadium in other ways, and you can read about those stats at this link.

In an update, new AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya took to X/Twitter today and revealed how AEW ticket partner Live Nation gifted a congratulatory plaque to those in the company.

“We got gifted one of these plaques!! How fucking cool is this!! [heart eyes emoji] [UK flag emoji],” Saraya wrote.

The large plaque includes a message about attendance at Wembley on Sunday.

“CONGRATULATIONS ON OVER 80,000 TICKETS SOLD,” the plaque states at the bottom. “FROM ALL AT LIVE NATION.”

Saraya become the new AEW Women’s World Champion at All In by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Britt Baker, Toni Storm and former champion Hikaru Shida. The finish saw Storm go to break up Baker’s Lockjaw on Shida, using a can of spray paint, but Saraya ended up spraying Storm with the paint, and hitting Nightcap to put her down. Saraya then pinned her former tag team partner to kick off her first AEW title reign in front of her fellow country-men. Saraya then celebrated in the middle of the ring with her family.

You can see Saraya’s full tweet below:

