Kimberly Frankele, also known as former WWE and IMPACT star Kimber Lee, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on October 24th in Highlands County Court after getting arrested on May 11th in Sebring, Florida. She faces several charges including DUI, Resisting an Officer with Violence, and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Lee was stopped in traffic, drove in the wrong direction, and narrowly avoided a guardrail collision. The arresting officer reported her to be extremely intoxicated, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. She resisted arrest, striking an officer and kicking during restraint. Her breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.140, surpassing the legal limit of 0.08. She declined a second sample deliberately. She pleaded not guilty to charges on July 7th, waived speedy trial, and obtained a public defender due to financial limitations.

Lee has maintained social media presence but hasn't commented on the arrest publicly.