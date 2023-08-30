There’s an update to the CM Punk and Miro story from AEW All In.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful reports that the interaction between the “Real World Champion and the Redeemer did indeed happen, but that everything that was said happened in a joking manner. This includes Punk saying “you wanna take this outside” and Miro agreeing. Sources for this news came from people who are friendly with Punk and people who are friendly with Miro.

