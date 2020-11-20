The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following details about AEW’s upcoming filming schedule for their weekly episodic Dynamite, and how it will play out for the rest of the year.

-The November 25th episode, which is the day before Thanksgiving, was taped yesterday. Announced for the show is Chris Jericho/Jake Hager taking on SCU, The Butcher and The Blade versus PAC/Rey Fenix, Will Hobbs in action, and Hikaru Shida defending the AEW women’s championship against Anna Jay.

-Following that show every other week of programming will be taped. The “Winter is Coming” show on December 2nd, which will be headlined by the highly-anticipated Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley world title showdown, will run live.

-The December 9th edition of Dynamite will be taped on December 3rd. The December 16th show will run live, with the December 23rd show being taped on December 17th.

-The report mentions that the December 30th and January 6th shows will both run live.