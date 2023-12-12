Andrade El Idolo is headed back to CMLL.

The AEW star will return on December 15, marking his first promotion in the promotion since November 2015 when he worked RUSH in a 2/3 fall match.

His future in AEW is up in the air after joining the promotion in 2021 following his departure from WWE. In October 2022, he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and made his return in June. Currently, El Idolo is participating in the Blue League of the AEW Continental Classic.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Andrade has five dates booked with CMLL. It was added that he had been in talks with AAA until very recently.