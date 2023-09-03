As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Bryan Danielson made his big return to AEW television to set up a strap match with Ricky Starks at tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event.

The top AEW star had been sidelined with a broken arm since June, an injury he suffered when competing in a match AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

A report that came out on Friday noted he was expected back in action in October, possibly before the October 1st WrestleDream PPV.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked by Bryan Alvarez about Danielson returning from injury earlier than expected. Meltzer clarified that he was going to be back in October, and it was touch and go for mid-September. He returned about 17 days earlier than expected. Meltzer added that while he was surprised to see Danielson back, he knows he’s a team player.