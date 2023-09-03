Jon Moxley is headed to OTT Wrestling for his promotional debut after it being delayed several times.
It is scheduled to take place in October at the promotion’s Ninth-Year Anniversary show as he is slated to wrestle OTT Tag Team Champion B. Cool.
Moxley was scheduled to make his OTT debut in 2020, then pulled from Scrappermania 7 in March 2023 because he was booked for an AEW house show.
Moxley is going to be challenging Orange Cassidy for the International Championship at tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event.
Ninth Year Anniversary
Oct 28th National Stadium Dublin
MOX Vs B COOL
