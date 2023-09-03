Muscle Man Malcolm recently interviewed Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Trinity for a new interview where she talked about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights.

Working in Impact:

“I’m so happy and I’m in such a good place. I feel that I’m getting these incredible opportunities and I’m working through them week by week. I feel that my confidence is growing and I’m improving. I’m really excited and feel very fulfilled and rewarding, getting all these different matchups. I think it’s helping me grow better as a wrestler, as a performer, as a competitor having so many different opponents here in IMPACT and learning everyone’s different styles. It’s really been an incredible journey and also to just be away from all that I’ve known in this wrestling world in the way I came in and to just be in something just so different, away from my husband away from, you know, my other friends and support systems. It’s been an incredible journey of growth for me and I’m very happy about it.”

Her relationship with the promotion:

“I think it’s a very trusting relationship and I feel heard. I feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected and I’m very thankful for that.”

