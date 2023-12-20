An update on a storyline that occurred on last night’s episode of WWE NXT on USA.

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was stretchered out by the NXT medical team after taking a massive DDT from his opponent, Ridge Holland. The match was a part of the tapings that took place last week, with many online hearing about the injury and taking shots at Holland due to his history with actually hurting superstars like Big E, who has still not returned to the ring since the beginning of 2022.

However, the injury with Dragunov was actually an angle, and had been reported as such since the story spread online. According to Fightful Select, there were some people in WWE who thought the angle was a little too controversial but ultimately the decision was made to go through with the angle. The report reveals that one NXT source says that “everyone seemed happy with the performance and camera work of the segment, and producers were pleased with the reaction from the NXT audience.” It is noted that those in attendance were aware that it was in fact an angle as the next set of tapings began immediately after the “injury” occurred. NXT cameras followed Dragunov all the way to the ambulance before it drove off.

