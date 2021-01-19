Daniel Bryan is reportedly the one behind his recent WWE SmackDown losses.

It’s no secret that Bryan has a significant amount of creative pull on the blue brand these days as he is a part of the writing team. Ringside News reports that Bryan made the call for his recent losses.

It was noted that Bryan wants to put other Superstars over, and is doing this to elevate those he works with. Bryan’s recent losses are not a part of some kind of burial as they are by design, which he came up with.

Bryan lost a match to Cesaro on last week’s SmackDown, and then lost to Shinsuke Nakamura the week before in the #1 Contender’s Gauntlet. The week before that on January 1 he teamed with Otis for a win over Cesaro and Nakamura, and defeated Jey Uso the week before that on December 25. Bryan’s team won an eight-man Kickoff match at WWE TLC, and then he was on the winning team in a six-man match on the December 4 SmackDown. He lost to Sami Zayn by count out on the November 27 SmackDown, but defeated Uso the week before that.

Bryan recently declared his spot for the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Stay tuned for more.

