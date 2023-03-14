Brock Lesnar quickly left the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI after last night’s WWE RAW segment.

This week’s RAW saw Lesnar and Omos meet in the ring for their first face-off to build to the match at WrestleMania 39. Lesnar smiled at Omos as he circled the ring, then entered and faced off with Omos to a “holy shit!” chant from the crowd. Omos raised his fist and put it in Lesnar’s face, and Lesnar smirked back at him, then nodded. Omos then offered his hand for a shake, and a laughing Lesnar shook his hand as a “Suplex City!” chant began. Omos wouldn’t let go, so Lesnar stomped his foot to break way. They briefly tangled before Omos man-handled Lesnar over the top rope, to the floor. Lesnar looked back at Omos as officials ran down to keep order. Lesnar motioned to them that he wasn’t going to do anything, as Omos yelled at Lesnar to get back into the ring. Lesnar ended up leaving as Omos’ music played.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Lesnar immediately left RAW after his segment was over.

It was noted how a car was running in the back of the arena, waiting for Lesnar to return from shooting the segment with Omos. Lesnar went straight for the car and was driven to a private plane so that he could fly back home.

The Lesnar vs. Omos face-off was booked for the first hour of RAW, which is not the usual for a Lesnar segment.

Below is footage from last night's RAW angle:

