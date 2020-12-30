The COVID-19 pandemic derailed NJPW’s plans for expansion in the United States as they had to cancel their Wrestle Dynasty event and their tours of the United States stopped in February.

They even started a developmental system in the states as NJPW Strong. The weekly show debuted under the name Lions Break Collision during the Summer and featured a wide range of talent.

Non-Japanese talent like Jay White, Rocky Romero and Jeff Cobb also appeared on the show.

Fightful Select reports that the promotion is happy with the show and the talent that has appeared on it. It was added that Romero has been instrumental in the recruitment for the show.

Before the pandemic, New Japan Pro Wrestling has wanted to have a proper American expansion for years.