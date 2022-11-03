Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata, who declared himself the next challenger to Orange Cassidy and the AEW All-Atlantic championship, a match that will take place at this Friday’s live taping of Rampage in Atlantic City. Shibata first appeared in AEW at this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he ran off Will Ospreay and the United Empire after the Aerial Assassin’s victory over Cassidy.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Shibata really wanted two marquee matchups with AEW opponents, one being Cassidy, and since he was free this week both promotions agreed to a deal for the match to take place. The other opponent the former NEVER Openweight champion is lookin to go against is the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson, a dream match that many thought would never happen due to both men being forced to retire due to scary health reasons.

Despite the levity of Shibata in AEW speculation from The Observer is that he will be losing to Cassidy on Friday as Cassidy’s All-Atlantic championship reign is still new. At this time it is not known when the match with Danielson would take place.

Stay tuned.