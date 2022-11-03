Last night’s AEW Dynamite had a very special guest sitting in the front row for their television taping…Baltimore Ravens superstar Quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson came in during the Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty singles-match, which had the crowd in Baltimore screaming “MVP!”

Later in the show, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho prepared for his mystery opponent and declared that he would kick anyone’s ass who came into the ring, even if that was Jackson, a fun moment that once again had the crowd in a frenzy.

Following Dynamite Jackson went backstage and took several photos with the AEW roster, including a shot with Jericho, Paul Wight, Jeff Jarrett, and the great Mark Henry.

Check out the photos and videos of Jackson’s night out with AEW below.