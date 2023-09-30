WWE and AEW have premium live events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday night this weekend.

But who will be closing the show each night?

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 PLE in Bakersfield, CA., it is being reported that Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an “Extreme Rules” match for the NXT Women’s Championship will be serving as the main event.

Fightful Select is reporting that internally, Lynch-Stratton has been the planned headline bout all along for the show.

As noted, the winner of the match will advance to Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in San Jose, CA. to defend the title against Tegan Nox.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 results coverage, and again on Sunday night for AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 coverage.