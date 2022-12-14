The decision to have Mandy Rose drop the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show was reportedly made at the last minute.

As noted, it was revealed today that WWE released Rose from her contract, just hours after her 413-day title reign was ended in last night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. Word is that WWE released Rose due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt like they were in a tough position based on the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, with the feeling that the content was outside of the parameters of her WWE contract.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that last night’s title change was a last minute decision based on the fact that Rose was getting fired.

It was noted that Perez winning the title last night was not the original plan. Perez earned her title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline this past Saturday night. WWE announced that Grayson Waller, who won the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, will challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday, January 10. The opening segment indicated that Perez vs. Rose was going to also be announced for New Year’s Evil, until Rose attacked Perez to set up last night’s main event.

Rose’s FanTime account features adult-themed photos and videos for subscribers, who can access the page for $25 per month. Rose uses her real name on the FanTime page, and her fiancé, former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli, has appeared with her before.

The 32 year old Rose has not publicly commented on her release as of this writing, but she spent the night and the morning thanking fans who praised her, and thanked her, for her 413-day title reign.

Rose first began working with WWE for the sixth season of Tough Enough in June 2015. She started with NXT after signing a five year contract following the Tough Enough finale. Rose made it to the main roster in November 2017, but returned to NXT in July 2021 to lead Toxic Attraction. The second NXT run was the most successful stretch for Rose in WWE.

