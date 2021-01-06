MLW Founder & CEO Court Bauer is hoping to get the MLW Fusion show on Thursday nights.

Bauer recently confirmed to Fightful Select that the company is hoping they can eventually get the weekly Fusion show on Thursday nights in primetime. There has been some speculation that MLW was trying to “ride the wave” of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT by moving from Saturdays to Wednesdays, but it turns out they just wanted a weeknight primetime timeslot.

Bauer noted that he has seen increased engagement regarding the move, but hopes to eventually have Fusion airing on Thursdays.

Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion episode will be the Kings of Colosseum special event, which was originally a pay-per-view but is being shown to fans for free as a thank you. Bauer noted that he didn’t originally set out for Kings of Colosseum to air in such a crowded week with RAW Legends Night, the NXT New Year’s Evil show, the New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of Dynamite, and NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 15 shows. When Bauer started planning Kings of Colosseum back in September, he only knew of WrestleKingdom being planned as a tentpole show.

