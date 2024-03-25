An ECW project is being worked on by WWE.

PW Insider has verified that preliminary work has commenced on an upcoming episode of WWE Legends Biography focusing on ECW for A&E. The report notes that several talents have already been approached for potential interviews. While the exact airing date remains undisclosed, it has been clarified that this episode will not be part of the current season lineup.

WWE is set to host a special event at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, exclusively for On Location Package holders during Wrestlemania Sunday afternoon. Attendees can look forward to meet-and-greet sessions with WWE personalities and a display of ECW memorabilia. This event is strictly private and reserved for those who have purchased premium weekend packages. On Location, a concierge service under Endeavor’s ownership, is facilitating this exclusive experience.