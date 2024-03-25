A note ahead of this evening’s episode of WWE Raw.

Tonight’s show takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and will be one of the red-brand’s final shows before WrestleMania 40. WrestleVotes is reporting that the show is sold-out and has surpassed 15,000 tickets sold, making it largest Raw crowd in years. The last time WWE had Raw this big was the night after WrestleMania 35 in Brooklyn, New York.

The current lineup for the March 25th WWE Raw can be found below.

-CM Punk returns

-Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

-Andrade vs. Ivar

-Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura