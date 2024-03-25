Becky Lynch knows where she’d like her match to be at WWE WrestleMania 40.

This year’s Showcase of the Immortals has its main events pretty much set, which leaves The Man’s title showdown against Rhea Ripley in an undetermined spot. Lynch tells ClutchPoints that she would love to open Mania, as it is something she has never done before.

Nah, man, I’m not worried about card order. I would love to open the show. I would love that. I’ve never opened WrestleMania before. And to open this one, as big as it is in Philadelphia, I’m just putting that out there. It would be pretty cool because if it’s not the main event, I always want to be the opening spot — it’s always a great place on the card because people are so excited.

Lynch later clarifies that she would like to open the show on night one as opposed to being the first match on night two.

Ooh, night one. I would love to open the whole of WrestleMania, you know what I’m saying? Just [to] be that first match for that whole event. [Opening the show will] give me enough time that I can relax and really enjoy Colby [Seth Rollins] main eventing WrestleMania and getting to watch him do that because that will be so special.

Ripley has held onto the title since last year’s WrestleMania 39. Lynch earned this match by winning the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Australia last month.