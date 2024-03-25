Ronda Rousey addresses her feelings about Vince McMahon.

The former WWE star spoke with Cageside Seats about the release of her new book, where she’s detailed her frustrations with WWE and why she ultimately decided to depart the company. The Baddest Woman on the Planet begins by reminding the WWE Universe what a creep McMahon was.

Everything just being beholden to this near 80-year-old man, who has five or six episodes of ‘Behind the Bastards’ about him, is not a very good business model.

She adds that the former Chairman was a sicko, and that she gives the girls in WWE a lot of credit for pushing forward through his regime.

I just didn’t wanna be Vince’s action f—-ing figure anymore. I felt like I was like doing custom matches for a f—-ing sicko in the back. All power to the girls that keep fighting the good fight. But I’m in my mid-30’s now. I’ve got s—t to do.

Rousey reiterates something she said previously, which is that McMahon was not officially gone from WWE even though he retired back in 2022.

He was never gone while I was there. He was just phoning it in through Bruce Pritchard. My agent who works at WME (Endeavor), he was telling me, ‘You know, he’s completely gone now, I swear.’ I’m like, I’ll believe it when I see it, because everyone said he left before. He never left. He was there by text message.

Rousey wrestled her last match for WWE at SummerSlam 2023. She was defeated by Shayna Baszler.

Her full interview can be read here.