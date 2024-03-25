A trailer has been released for the upcoming WWE Next Gen series.

The show, which premieres for free on the Roku Channel on April 1st, documents a group of NIL (Next-In-Line) athletes as they train to become superstars in the competitive WWE system. WWE Chief Content Officer and former 14-time world champion Triple H took to social media to share the trailer, where The Game wrote the following:

It takes next-level talent, passion and drive to become the next great @WWE Superstar. Who will seize the opportunity and help shape the future of our business? #WWENextGen streams free on @TheRokuChannel on April 1.

John Cena also wrote something about the show onine.

A never-before-seen look into the journey of dozens of athletes who dream of becoming @WWE Superstars. Millions dream. Many try. Fewer succeed. Stream #WWENextGen FREE on April 1.

Check it out below.

These athletes are the future of the @WWE. From executive producer John Cena, stream all access docuseries #WWENextGen free on April 1. Only on @therokuchannel.

