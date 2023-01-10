WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to the WWE storylines soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for the first few Premium Live Events of 2023 – the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and perhaps WrestleMania 39. Edge has been on a hiatus, but the working plan was to have him wrestle Finn Balor again to continue their long-running feud, likely at the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, as of November going into the Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out.

Word now is that Edge and Phoenix were also booked for the Elimination Chamber in February. As of November, the plan was to do Edge and Phoenix vs. Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. If the match happens, it would be the first tag team bout for Edge and Phoenix since their 2022 Royal Rumble win over The Miz and Maryse.

There’s no word yet on if Edge vs. Balor is still planned for Hell In a Cell at The Rumble, or if Edge and Phoenix vs. Balor and Ripley is still planned for Elimination Chamber. It should be noted that several of the plans that were on the books have been either moved up, changed, or nixed altogether, which can always happen. These matches can’t be considered official until WWE makes the announcement.

Edge has not been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8, which came after months of feuding with The Judgment Day, and his Toronto homecoming on the April 22 RAW, where he defeated Damian Priest. He was booted from the faction back in June. After the win over Priest in Toronto, Edge went on to team with Rey Mysterio for a win over Priest and Balor at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3. He defeated Dominik Mysterio on the September 12 RAW, but by DQ, then the Extreme Rules match happened on October 8. After that loss, there was an angle where Rhea Ripley hit Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To while her husband was forced to watch. Edge tended to Phoenix to end the segment, and he has not been seen since.

It was recently reported that Edge’s WWE contract could be up soon.

