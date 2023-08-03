On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE/TNA/ECW star RVD (Rob Van Dam) appeared to confront FTW Champion Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

This had been after Perry mocked the wrestlers who helped pave the way for him, getting heat from old-school ECW fans since he holds the title that was created by Taz, who defended it in the promotion.

Jerry Lynn did a segment with Perry last week and again this week, leading to RVD confronting Perry, who attempted yet failed to attack RVD.

RVD will meet Perry in a match on next week’s episode of Dynamite. Pwinsider.com reports that RVD is currently only scheduled to work one match with Perry.