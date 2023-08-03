WWE presents the SummerSlam premium live event on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, that will air on Peacock.

BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for some of the matches that take place at this event:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50)

Jey Uso +1000 (10/1)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) -300 (1/3)

Finn Balor +200 (2/1)

WWE Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) -140 (5/7)

Charlotte Flair +175 (7/4)

Bianca Belair +350 (7/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (c) -600 (1/6)

Drew McIntyre +350 (7/2)

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -1500 (1/15)

Brock Lesnar +600 (6/1)

Singles Match Winner

Logan Paul -400 (1/4)

Ricochet +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Shayna Baszler -1000 (1/10) Ronda Rousey +500 (5/1)