WWE presents the SummerSlam premium live event on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, that will air on Peacock.
BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for some of the matches that take place at this event:
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50)
Jey Uso +1000 (10/1)
WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Seth Rollins (c) -300 (1/3)
Finn Balor +200 (2/1)
WWE Women’s Championship
Asuka (c) -140 (5/7)
Charlotte Flair +175 (7/4)
Bianca Belair +350 (7/2)
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (c) -600 (1/6)
Drew McIntyre +350 (7/2)
Singles Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -1500 (1/15)
Brock Lesnar +600 (6/1)
Singles Match Winner
Logan Paul -400 (1/4)
Ricochet +250 (5/2)
Singles Match Winner
Shayna Baszler -1000 (1/10) Ronda Rousey +500 (5/1)